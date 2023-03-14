Joan M. Dennis

Joan Marie Dennis, 64, of Bloomery, died on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Joan was born on May 11, 1958, in Uniontown, Pa. a daughter of the late James and Bertha Howes Dennis. She enjoyed going to bingo, playing cards and catfishing. Joan loved to knit, crochet and most of all spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving is her lifelong significant other, Wallace “Wally” Dixon; her son, Wallace Dixon, “Jr” and his wife Vicky; her daughter, Holly Dixon all of Bloomery; two brothers, Bobby and John Dennis both of Uniontown; three sisters, Diane Dennis, Tammy Young and Susan Dennis all of Uniontown; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A celebration of Joan's life will be privately held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Joan to help defray funeral cost by clicking on the "Donate Now" tab under her tribute wall or by sending a contribution to the Dennis Family, c/o Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, P.O. Box 100, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.