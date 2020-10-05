Viola Spaid Lineberg, 87, of Gore, Va., died on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Gore.
A Celebration of Viola’s life will be held on her birthday, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, at 1 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Carolyn Martin. Private Interment will be at Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester, Va.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to service.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
