Diane Sponseller Boiler, 65, of Arlington, Va., died on Monday, March 15, 2021, at the Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington. A graveside service will be held at the Hebron Lutheran Church Cemetery in Yellow Spring, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Deborah Cochran. The family will receive friends at the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home in Wardensville, from 12-1 p.m. on March 23.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home, Wardensville.
