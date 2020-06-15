John Newton “Jack” Thomas, 73, formerly of Capon Bridge, died on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg, W.Va.
A graveside service will be held in the Capon Chapel Cemetery in Capon Bridge, on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 1 p.m.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
