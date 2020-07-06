Wanda Marie Thorne, 87, of Romney, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.
She was the daughter of Wilber Seymour Thorne and Myrtle Elizabeth Southerly Thorne. She was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald; a sister, Mary Evelyn and a brother-in-law, Phil Hockman.
Wanda is survived by her loving sister and brother, Norma Hockman of Winchester and William “Bill” Thorne and wife Carol of Glendale, Ariz. Wanda cherished weekly calls with her sister and brother with whom she enjoyed a close relationship throughout her life. She is also survived by 4 nieces, a nephew, 2 grandnieces and 1 grandnephew.
Born on January 13, 1933 in Piedmont, W.Va., Wanda spent most of her life in Hampshire County. She graduated from Romney High School in 1952. She was employed by the FNB Bank of Romney for many years. Beginning in high school, Wanda assisted Mrs. Mary Susan Williams, forming an enduring friendship with 3 generations of extended family that lasted a lifetime.
Wanda was a Jehovah’s Witness by faith and enjoyed fellowship with members of the Kingdom Hall who supported her with regular visits and prayers.
A private graveside service was held at Indian Mound Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 278 N. High St., Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home.
