Meghen Oneal Adams, 56, of Slanesville, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at her residence.
Born on June 17, 1963 in Waterbury, Conn., she was the daughter of the late Edward Miller and Regina Murphy Miller.
She attended Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Romney.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jacob Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby L. Adams, Sr.; 2 sons, Craig Miller and Stephen Smith and a daughter, Stephanie Smith, all of Winchester, Va.; a brother, Edward Miller and sister, Suzanne Vasillou, both of Waterbury; sister-in-law, Mildred A. Lineberg Ludwig and 6 grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Ron DiCiolla officiating.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
