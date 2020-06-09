Linda Barbara (Walter) Stilson, 72, of Romney, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at her residence. Born August 19, 1947, she was the daughter of the late James E. and Catherine A. (Schafer) Walter.
Linda is survived by her husband, John G. Stilson, Jr., whom she married October 27, 2002. Her brother, Gary J. Walter, Sr. and wife Denise of Jefferson, Ohio; 3 nephews, Gary J. Walter, Jr. and wife Andrea of Ashtabula, Ohio, James J. Walter and wife Carolyn of Peyton, Colo., and Christopher N. Walter of Andover, Ohio. She is also survived by numerous great nieces and nephews.
Linda was born in Baltimore, Md. and graduated from Bishop Guilfoyle High School in Altoona, Pa. with the class of 1965. She furthered her education graduating from Mount Aloysius College, Cresson, Pa. in 1967.
Linda gave her life to her career as a nurse and worked in the administrative field in medicine until her retirement. Linda and John have lived in the Romney area for the past 10 years after relocating from Baltimore, Md. She will be deeply missed.
All services are private and under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
