Joyce Anita Nichols, 83, of Rio, passed away at her home on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Born on Oct. 2, 1938, in Rio, she was the daughter of the late Ivan Conard and Elnora (Combs) Conard.
She retired after 18 years working in retail and dedicated the remainder of her life taking care of her family which she loved dearly and supporting her local community and her church, Ebenezer Lutheran.
Twice married, she was preceded in death by both husbands, Stelman Dove and James Nichols, and also by an infant grandson, Shawn Allen Billmeyer.
She is survived by her daughter, Anita Billmeyer and husband, E.T., of Romney; 3 sons, Ivan Dove and wife Tammy of Rio, Bobby Dove and wife Laura of Winchester, Va. and Randy Dove and wife Diane of Yellow Springs; and a brother, Ross Carbaugh and wife Arleen of Stephens City, Va. She is also survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly and was so proud of, Erica Billmeyer, Rio, Eric Billmeyer (Sarah) Romney, Derek Dove, Rio, Hannah Dove (Kayla Joyner) Winchester, Va. and Beckah Smith (Caleb) Winchester; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Billmeyer, Luke Billmeyer, Cristal Dove, Cannan Smith and Beau Allen Smith. She is also survived by numerous cousins and many loving friends as well as step-children and step-grand and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, Rio, with Pastor R. Don Prange officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ebenezer Lutheran Church, the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
