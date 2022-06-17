Mary Delores (Landis) Frye, 93, of Green Spring, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Born Dec. 2, 1928, at her family’s home place in Green Spring, she was the daughter of the late Oliver Raymond Landis and Lura Bryan (Bean) Landis. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas “Tom” Claude Frye, Sr.; her son, Thomas “Tim” Claude Frye, Jr.; and a daughter, Brenda Sue Miller (and her husband, the late Ray Emerson Miller). Mary is also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Raymond and Bernard “Bud” Landis; and 5 sisters, Gladys Tenney, Geneva “Neen” Lee, Viola “Becky” Haines, Elva Gray and Helen Landis.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Diana Gail Nixon (late Robert “Pete” Russell Nixon); a daughter-in-law, Lisa Kay (Malcom) Frye; and a brother, Emory Scott Landis and wife Linda, of Green Spring. Mary or Maw Maw “French Frye,” as she is known to her grandbabies, is survived by 9 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and numerous great-great-grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by countless nieces and nephews, numerous great-nieces and great-nephews, and many other family members and special family members whom she loved dearly.
Mary was a graduate of Romney High School’s Class of 1947. Shortly after graduating, she married her beloved husband, Tom on July 3, 1948. The following year they welcomed their first daughter, Gail. Mary stayed home to care for their little one as Tom worked to support the family, and 7 years later, they welcomed their second daughter, Brenda. Tim followed 5 years later, and the makings of a beautiful life of caring and enjoying her family were just beginning.
A self-proclaimed “good girl,” Mary became a member of the Springfield Assembly of God in 1960. She served her church in varying capacities through her years of membership, including as a Sunday School teacher. For several years in the 1970s, Mary worked at Kinney Shoe Factory, but the majority of her life was dedicated to the care of her family and household.
Mary’s life truly revolved around her family. As the matriarch, she ensured her family was close, kind and loving. She instilled in her children (and their children, and their children’s children) the importance of Christ and togetherness. Mary is described by her family as someone who was always wherever the need was. She kept her suitcase packed, and “floated” to wherever she was needed. She stayed with and cared for her sister, Elva Gray, and through the years after Tom’s passing, was able to live with each of her children. When she lived with Brenda, she truly loved her daily morning coffee talks around the table with her brother, Emory. Her life came full circle, as the last year and a half of her life was spent at her and Tom’s former homeplace, with her daughter, Gail.
Mary loved Jesus, had a lifelong passion for shoes, and in her later years was spoiled by grandchildren. She felt like the “Queen Bee” when they would bring her new “bling” and clothes. Her greatest joy was playing and looking after the children in the family, and she always looked forward to her family’s numerous gatherings. It was said that Mary was always where the party was, but in fact, Mary was the party.
Mary was loved by all who knew her, and her memory will not soon be forgotten.
Friends will be received on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon at Springfield Assembly of God Church in Springfield. Funeral services will immediately follow at noon with Pastor Ric Lewellen officiating. Interment will be at Forest Glen Cemetery in Green Spring.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Mary’s name to Springfield Assembly of God Church, P.O. Box 335, Springfield, WV 26763.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
