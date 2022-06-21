Harold Davis Miller, 69, of Baker, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at his home.
Harold was born in Bergton, Va., to Ralph and Rosabelle "Tootie" Miller, on June 18, 1953.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home, Baker. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Salem Mennonite Church, Baker.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
