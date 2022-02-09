Mary Ellen McBride, 87, of Stephenson, Va., passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at her residence.
Born on Sept. 16, 1934, in Augusta, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Park and Nellie Loy Park.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur “Buzzy” McBride, Jr. on Aug. 5, 2021; a son, Brent McBride; and brothers, James Park and Johnny Park.
She is survived by her daughter, Alisa Jones (Tom) of Blumont, Va.; sons, Michael McBride of Winchester, Va. And Grant McBride of Martinsburg; 3 grandchildren, Eric McBride (Kay), Heather Taylor and Rebecca Fichthorn (Joe); sisters, Helen Pyles (Harry) of Augusta and Carol Ann McKee (John) of Points.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 2 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Robert Jeffreys officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Augusta.
The family will receive friends from noon until time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.