Dorothy Rella Ernst, 94, of Franklin, W.Va., formerly of Moorefield, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2022, at Pendleton Manor, where she resided. She was born on Aug. 26, 1927, in Tucker County, W.Va., the daughter of the late William and Lillie Poling. On March 6, 1948, Dorothy married Christopher Ernst, who preceded her in death on Nov. 9, 2007.
Dorothy is the last of her immediate family, being preceded in death by her sisters, Lessie Watson, Agnes Foltz, Pauline Poling, Ruby Ball, Bessie Knotts, Beulah Heckler, Mary Etta Poling and Lena Stewart; and her brothers, Hubert “Grant” Poling, Ellis Poling and Roy Poling.
Dorothy was a faithful witness for her God Jehovah, and worked alongside her husband for many years in the ministry throughout Maryland and West Virginia. She was a member of the Franklin Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.
An online memorial service will be held on Zoom on May 14, 2022 at 2 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Pendleton Manor.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home, Franklin.
