Gary Allen "Toby" Snyder, 70, of Baker, passed away on June 14, 2023, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Md.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 19, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Baker. Officiating will be Pastor Gary Koontz. Interment will follow in the Zion Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the church.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home in Wardensville.
