Rev. John O. Kelser, 85, of Romney, beloved husband of the late Peggy Ann Kelser, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at his home following a brief illness.
Mr. Kelser was a Korean War veteran, an artist, a musician and a Methodist minister. Born on March 17, 1937, in Chrisfield, Md., he was the son of the late Rev. Charles M. Kelser of Washington, D.C. and the late Madeline Feidt of Martinsburg. On returning from the Army, he graduated from the prestigious Le Millet Art School in Baltimore, Md., in 1976 where he earned a degree in commercial art. Following in his father’s footsteps, he graduated from Drew University and Wesleyan Theological Seminary where he was appointed pastor for both Hoopers Memorial and Hoosier Memorial Churches in Maryland.
Mr. Kelser had 2 brothers, Rev. George Kelser and Charles Kelser II; and 2 sisters, Betty Jean Boerner and Doris McGuigan. He is survived by 8 children, Richard Kelser, David Kelser, Jean Kelser, Nancy Kelser, Lisa Schenck, Stephanie Miller, Jennifer Harrison and Greg Condron; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchidlren; and 1 great-great-granddaughter.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
