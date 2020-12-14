Thelma M. Beam, 95, of Fort Ashby, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Bridgewater, Va.
Born December 28, 1924, in Mineral County, she was the daughter of the late Elmer Dewey Poland and Frona Frances (Evans) Poland.
She was also preceded in death by her sister, Hazel Poland, and 2 brothers, Lewis and Lynn Poland.
Thelma was a graduate of Fort Ashby High School.
She, along with her husband, George, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ray and Willie Wagoner, operated the Texaco Gas Station, motel, and restaurant complex in Fort Ashby for 25 years. Thelma had also worked in the cafeteria at Frankfort Middle School for 8 years.
She was a member of Springfield Presbyterian Church, Romney Chapter #84, O.E.S., Fort Ashby Lionesses and was a charter member of Ft. Ashby Post #6667 VFW Auxiliary.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 78 years, George Beam; 2 daughters, Doris Roderick and husband Bob, Plant City, Fla. and Shirley Bosley and significant other Wellington Corbin, Bridgewater, Va.; 4 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Norma “Peg” Poland, Martinsburg.
Friends will be received at the Upchurch Funeral Home, Inc., Route 28, Fort Ashby, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, from noon until 2 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Linda Reece officiating.
Interment will be in Fort Ashby Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to either Springfield Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 404, Springfield, WV 26763 or to the Legacy Hospice, 2322 Blue Stone Hills Drive, Suite 220, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
