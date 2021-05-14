John Lowell "Jake" Huffman, 95, of Rockingham County, Va., formerly of Burlington, died peacefully Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the Sunnyside Pannill Health Care Center.
John Lowell was born Nov. 22, 1925, in Keyser, to the late Lowell A. Huffman and Margaret H. Huffman. He also was preceded in death by his sister, Anne H. Chambers and his nephew, William V. Chambers.
John was a graduate of the class of 1943 from Keyser High School and later served with the 419th Squadron during WWII. After the war, he went on to graduate from the University of Virginia (Col’49). John was a faithful alumnus and became a proud member of the Thomas Jefferson Society. John began his career in real estate serving six years as Executive Director of the Virginia Associations of REALTORS® and in 1960 he joined the commercial and industrial property division of Morton G. Thalhimer where he served the next 37 years, retiring as vice president. During his many years in Richmond, he served on the board of directors and the executive committee of the United Givers Fund. In addition, he was a past president and served as director for 25 years of the Richmond SPCA. He cherished his time as a founding member of the Aromatic Brethren. After many years in Richmond, Va., John Lowell retired to his beloved village of Burlington, where he served as an elder in the Burlington Union Church and worked on many local causes. In the spring of 2018 he relocated to the Sunnyside Retirement Community in Rockingham County.
John Lowell was a beloved family member and friend to many. He is survived by his niece, Myra Chambers, Norfolk, Va.; cousins, Martha Sinclair, Petersburg and Edwin Sinclair, Moorefield; and godchildren, Angus Macauley, Chapin, SC and Martha Faye Montgomery, Mechanicsville, Va.
A graveside service will be conducted at the Church Hill Cemetery, Burlington, on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Linda Reece officiating. Graveside military honors will be accorded.
The Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
The family would like to thank the Sunnyside community, neighbors and third floor healthcare staff.
