Kathleen Ann “Kathy” Poland-Jones, 57, of Harrisonburg, Va., died on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at the Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg, Va.
A celebration of Kathy’s life to be held at a later date. Inurnment will be with her parents in the Rio Cemetery in Rio.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
