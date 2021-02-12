Charlotte Campbell Lowe, 91, former Springfield resident, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Country Meadows in Hershey, Pa.
Charlotte was born in Romney, on June 23, 1929, to the late Henry Washington Campbell and Virginia Stump Campbell. She was raised at Ferndale, Springfield, where her father was a farmer and orchardist. She graduated from Romney High School, where she played basketball, and went on to West Virginia University, graduating with a BS in Home Economics. Charlotte was president of the Delta Gamma Sorority as a senior.
Charlotte married John (Jack) M. Lowe, Jr. of Charleston, W.Va. on Aug. 5, 195,0 in Romney. Jack was a career educator and held successive posts at Charleston High School, the University of Toledo (OH) and West Chester (PA) University. Charlotte taught elementary school in Toledo and Sylvania, OH and home economics at the Downingtown (PA) Industrial School. They had 3 children, John, Virginia (Ginger) and Tom. Jack and Charlotte were very active in the Westminster Presbyterian Church in West Chester and the First Presbyterian Church in Vero Beach, Fla., where they moved after Jack’s retirement.
In addition to church and family life, Charlotte enjoyed cooking and baking, especially holiday meals and Christmas cookies, volunteering for the American Red Cross and Bread for the World, traveling and grand-mothering.
In their later years, Jack and Charlotte moved to the Harrisburg, Pa., area to be closer to their daughter, Ginger.
Charlotte is survived by her sister, Mary Harper, of Moorefield; her daughter Ginger Lowe of Hummelstown, Pa. and son-in-law John Antonuk; daughter-in-law Diana Kalb of Bucyrus, OH and son John M. Lowe, III and daughter-in-law Suzanne C. Lowe of Chapel Hill, NC. She leaves 7 grandchildren, Brian, Kerry and JB Lowe, Beth Vallen, Michael Antonuk, Alexa Perry and Lara Downes; great-grandchildren Luke Lowe, and Zoe and Alex Vallen as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family. Her husband Jack (2015), son Tom (1977) and granddaughter Elaine (2011) preceded her in death.
The family will hold a virtual memorial service celebrating Charlotte’s life in the near future.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests remembering Charlotte by donating to Bread for the World.
To share memories or condolences, please e-mail john.moore.lowe@gmail.com
