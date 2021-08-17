Orvis Eugene Brock, Sr., 87, of Martinsburg, formerly of Romney, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born on June 29, 1934, in North River Mills, W.Va., he was the son of the late Lemuel E. Brock and Etta Onile Kimble.
Orvis worked for Ashworth Brothers as an assembler for 30 years. He was a graduate of Romney High School, Class of 1954. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He met his wife Lillian at the first Hampshire Co. fair and they were soon after married for 63 happy years. He looked forward to deer season and getting in his tree stand to bag a trophy buck. He also enjoy bear hunting and was especially proud of a cinnamon colored bear he killed on a hunting expedition to Canada.
Surviving is his wife, Lillian Mae Sisler Brock; 4 children, Gene Brock (Rebecca) of Berkeley Springs, Steve Brock (Michele) of Martinsburg, Tammy Brock and (Dale Bartley) of Leesburg, Va. and Randy Brock (Shelley) of Hedgesville, W.Va.; 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. in McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Mark James officiating. Interment will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney. Military rites will be accorded.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home of Augusta.
