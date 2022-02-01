Mary Jane Whetzel, 66, of Shanks, died on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney.
Mary Jane was born on March 30, 1955 in Winchester, Va., the daughter of the late Julian T. and Pauline Brooks Whitacre. She worked for American Greeting Card Company for 14 years, Hartford Insurance Company in Alexandria, Va. and Winchester Memorial Hospital. She was a member of the Central United Methodist Church in Augusta and attended Evangel Holiness Church in Augusta. Mary Jane loved farming, gardening, the old-time ways and being with her grandkids.
Mary Jane married A. Kenneth “Kenney” Whetzel on Dec. 1, 1973, in Romney.
Surviving is her husband of 48 years; a son, Jason K. Whetzel (Kristen) of Romney; 2 daughters, Rebecca J. “Becky” Fellers of Romney and Terri L. Whetzel of Oliver Springs, Tenn.; 2 sisters, Janet Wolfe (Ronnie) of Augusta and Bonnie Kirk (Clint) of Winchester, Va.; and 8 grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by a brother, Carroll E. “Bear” Whitacre; and 2 sisters, Darlene J. Driver and Kathleen S. Cleaver.
A funeral service will be held at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Ken Powers. Interment will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery in Romney. A time of food and fellowship will follow the graveside service at Covenant Baptist Church in Romney.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Evangel Holiness Church, P.O. Box 1025, Augusta, WV 26807.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
