George W. McIlvaine

On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, George Watt McIlvaine, beloved husband, son and brother, passed away peacefully at Winchester Medical Center, Va. He was 58.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Robin McIlvaine; and his father, George Henry McIlvaine. Left to cherish his memory are mother, Lola Joy Proud of Pennsville, NJ; brother, Brian McIlvaine (Sheryl) of Nashville, Tenn.; sister, Karen Hitchner (Scott) of Cohansey, NJ; brother, Paul McIlvaine (Maria) of Buena, NJ; sister, Brenda McIlvaine of Pennsville, NJ; as well as his beloved grandson, Dale Morgan of Carneys Point, NJ; and several nieces and nephews.
George was born and raised in Upper Deerfield Twp., NJ. Throughout his life, he was employed as a, Marine Diesel Technician, crabber, land surveyor, HVAC apprentice; he also worked many years at several local Salem County farms, and at many other outdoor jobs. George was a friend to many and loved farming, hunting, fishing and NASCAR. After his purchase of property in West Virginia, he built a cabin. He and his wife, Robin, enjoyed the peaceful quietness of country living that he so loved. His true passion was enjoying God’s beautiful mountain scenery. George deeply missed his late wife Robin and spoke often of the blessed years they shared. He also loved his dogs that accompanied him on many mountain adventures and kept him company after her passing. George was an avid NASCAR fan, the late Dale Earndardt being his favorite. He was always ready to share a conversation or story-telling session with one of his family or friends. He loved helping others with auto mechanic issues when they asked his advice, which usually lead to enjoyable conversations. He had a kind and compassionate spirit. Whether he lent a hand or gave advice, he touched the hearts of many people during his time on God’s earth. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of His Life gathering be held on Sat. Jan. 21, 2023, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the social hall of Friesburg Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 366 Cohansey-Friesburg Rd. Elmer, NJ.
