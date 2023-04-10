Christopher John “Chris” Kline passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2023, at the age of 48.
He is preceded in death by his father, Raymond L. Kline. Chris is survived by his mother, Sue A. Kline of Springfield; his brother, Brian K. Kline of Springfield; and his three sisters, Billie Jo Whetzel and husband, Michael of Green Spring, Michelle L. Kline of Springfield and Jessica N. Lambert and husband, Tyler of Fort Ashby. He is also survived by eight nieces and nephews.
Chris spent his entire life in Springfield. He was a simple man that loved the outdoors. In particular, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He will be sorely missed by his friends and family.
All services will be private.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
