Charlotte Faye Judy, 85, died peacefully at her home in Chester, Va., on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
Born in Romney, on August 15, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Melvin Hilbert Everett and Lelia Belle Everett.
She was also preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Melvin F. Judy; her son, Randall Judy; grandson, Christopher Hower; brothers, Leo Everett and Richard Everett; and sister, Juanita Dawson.
She spent over 20 years working for Allied Chemical. Charlotte was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved her family very much and would do anything for them. She was happiest when she was spending time and having fun with family and friends. One of her favorite places to go was Myrtle Beach.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Greenwood of Hopewell, Va.; sons, Ronald Judy of Chester and Patrick Judy and his wife, Anne, of Chester; daughter-in-law, JoAnn Judy of Chester; sister, Shirley Seal of Fredericksburg, Va.; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive guests from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, VA 23834.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, Colonial Heights, Va.
