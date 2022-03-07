Jon Page Crowe, 82, of Wardensville, left us the morning of Thursday, March 2, 2022, at him home.
A celebration of Jon's life will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home in Wardensville. Officiating will be Pastor Theresa Ramsey. Inurnment will follow in the Greenfield Cemetery near Wardensville.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are by the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.