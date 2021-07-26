Darwin Harold Ayers, 55, of Romney, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at his residence.
Born March 21, 1966, in Winchester, Va., he is the son of Harold C. Ayers and Burma L. (Nickleson) Ayers.
In addition to his parents, Dar is survived by his 2 brothers, Greg A. Ayers and wife Brenda of Romney and Nathan D. Ayers of Romney; his sister, Trina S. Borror and husband Steve of Romney; his nephews that he considered his boys, Ruger Borror, Jerrid Borror, Travis Ayers, Josh Ayers, Tyler Ayers and Bentlee Ayers; his nieces, Patricia Bridges and fiancé Mark Wallace and Korah Ayer. Dar is also survived by numerous cousins and friends.
In his younger days, Dar was a standout back catcher on his uncle’s Little League team. When he entered the workforce, Dar worked for 15+ years as a foreman for various tree companies and he also drove a tractor and trailer for several years for Orgill in Inwood, W.Va.
Dar loved to fish and hunt, especially coon hunting with his dog. He loved to talk and spend time with his family and friends. He loved his pets, from his Lab Lacey to his cats Suzy, Sarah and Tom Tom.
Dar would always take time to talk, give you a hug, and with a big smile on his face, tell you he loved you. He loved his Lord Jesus and was very grateful for his blessings in life. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Ebenezer Cemetery with Pastor Wendell Everett officiating. All are welcome to attend.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
