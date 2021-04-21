Michael Warren “Butch” Kidwell, 78, of Romney, passed away on Mon., April 19, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.
Born Dec. 9, 1942, in Cumberland, Md., he was the son of the late James Wilco Kidwell and Joyce Elizabeth (McKenery) Kidwell.
Butch is survived by his daughter, Patricia A. Perkins and husband Bill of Romney; his son, Allen W. Kidwell and wife Tammy of Moorefield; 2 grandchildren, Ashley (Perkins) Mendosa and husband Alberto and Billy Todd Perkins (Tiffany Bauer); 5 great-grandchildren, Miranda and Jayla Malone, Anna and Alex Mendosa, and Billy Mason Perkins. He is also survived by 2 brothers, Joseph E. Kidwell and Steven D. Kidwell (Phyllis) of Fort Ashby; and by a sister, Crystal (Kidwell) Wolford and husband Jerry of Falls Church, Va.
Butch was a 1961 graduate of Romney High School. He retired from the Labor Local 616 Union Hall out of Cumberland. He enjoyed nature, animals and antiquing. Butch will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
A private graveside service will be held on Thurs., April 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the family cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
