Jeannie Doris Combs, 77, of Baker passed away on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
Born on June 2, 1944, in Augusta, she was the daughter of the late Ellis and Violet (Ludwick) Poling.
Jeannie worked as a secretary for Combs Excavating and was a member of the Jehovah Witness Kingdom Hall, Baker. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by daughters, Pamela M. Combs, Tina Combs and Tammy LaFollette; and a brother, Alvin Poling.
Surviving is her husband whom she married on May 16, 1964, Ernest “Ernie” L. Combs; daughter, Tricia Sions, (Chris), all of Baker; a son, Randy Combs (Dee) of Ohio; 5 brothers, Lester Poling (Carolyn) of Kentucky, David Poling (Shirley) of Baker, Ronald Poling (Louise) of South Carolina, Cloyce Poling (Mary) of Edinburg, Va., and Dorsey Poling (Debbie) of Roanoke, Va.; 2 sisters, Janet Poling of North Carolina and Wanda Poling of South Carolina; 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and 21 nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held by Zoom at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, with Brother Bill Barbe officiating. To participate, call 304-897-6952 to get the ID number.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
