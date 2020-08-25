James Allder Thompson, 73, of Rio, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born on July 14, 1947 in Blumont, Va., he was the son of the late Troy Thompson and Fannie Allder Thompson.
He loved to hunt.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bitty William Thompson.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Boggess Thompson; 2 daughters, Natalie Walker Thompson of Winchester and Danyelle Shannon Thompson of Springfield; step-children, Michael Crisman of Stephens City, Va., Thomas A. Crisman, Kasie Crisman and Christopher Crisman, all of Harpers Ferry, W.Va.; a sister, Barbara Wiles of Clear Spring, Md.; a brother, Roy Thompson of Myrtle Beach, SC; 5 grandchildren and 12 step-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 7 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, with Pastor Jed Metzler officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior.
Inurnment will be in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville, Va.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
