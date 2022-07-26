Nancy Louvina (Warren) Allen, 83, of Romney, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Long-Term Care Unit.
Born Sept. 8, 1938, in Logan, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Beatrice (Cooke) Clark. Besides her mother, Nancy is preceded in death by her son, Scott Allen; her sister, Linda Giles; her maternal grandparents, Seth and Alza Cooke; her father, Francis G. “Whitey” Warren; and her step-father, Bill Clark.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert H. “Bob” Allen; her sisters, Cynthia Winter (husband Curt) and Lynne James; her niece, Stephanie Stewart; and her nephews, Seth Winter (wife Heather), Luke Winter (wife Pam), Matt Winter (wife Jessie), and Thomas Baldwin (wife Vickie).
Nancy graduated from Alderson-Broaddus College in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing and a minor in Psychology. She worked as a Registered Nurse for 42 years and retired from the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind as Director of Health Services after 30 years.
Nancy and Bob married on Jan. 13, 1961. She was a member of the Romney Presbyterian Church and served as organist there for 27 years.
The family wishes to express their thankfulness to the staff at the Long-Term Care Unit for the exceptional care that Nancy received during her stay there.
Memorial services for Nancy will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Romney Presbyterian Church with Pastor Rob Vaughan officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Nancy’s memory to Romney Presbyterian Church, 100 West Rosemary Ln., Romney, WV 26757 or Romney Food Pantry, 49 North High St., Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
