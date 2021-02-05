Andrew "Andy" Justin Howard, 31, passed away at home Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, after struggling many years with substance abuse and addiction. Andy was born April 3, 1989, in Winchester, Va. to parents, Robert W. Howard Jr. and Martha K. Howard (Snyder).
Andy was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Robert and Alice Howard of Maine and maternal grandparents, Richard and Winifred Snyder of California, a special Aunt Sheryl Carmichael of Maine and Uncle Douglas Snyder of Missouri.
Surviving, along with his parents, are his sister Katherine "Kathy" and her fiancé Joshua Brown of Augusta. The light of Andy's life was his nephew, Hayden Chapman. He also has a nephew, due in May, who he would have loved and cherished just as much, Elijah Brown. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many special friends throughout the country.
Andy will always be remembered for his zest of life and his kind soul. He was always putting his family and friends' wellbeing prior to his own and would give anyone the shirt off his back if needed. As a teenager and young adult, Andy was active and flourishing in his passions of bowling, hunting and fishing, playing bluegrass music on his guitar, banjo or mandolin and being the best son, brother, uncle and friend as he could be.
Andy's wishes were to be cremated and his ashes spread in Carmel, Calif. His family will receive friends on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, from 7 to 8 p.m. at McKee's Funeral Home in Augusta. His sister will be hosting a Celebration of Life on Andy's birthday, April 3, 2021, at her residence.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
