Syrus James Blackburn, infant son of Shaun Jr. and Maisy Blackburn gained his angel wings on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. He was born on Oct. 14, 2022.
Surviving along with his parents are his 2 brothers, Aiden Moreland and Gabriel Blackburn.
Also surviving are his paternal grandparents, Shaun Sr. and April Blackburn (Augusta); paternal great-grandparent, Wayne Sr. and Janet Daugherty (Augusta) and Kelly Horn Blackburn (Springfield); and one great-great-grandmother, Beverly Horn (Springfield).
Also surviving are his maternal grandparents, James and Monica Higgs (Martinsburg, W.Va.); and great-grandmother Patricia Haslacker (Romney).
Also surviving are his aunts, Shaylee Blackburn (Augusta), Karlee Blackburn (Augusta), Janalee Blackburn (Augusta) and Meadow Edgecomb (Romney), and one uncle, Cooper Blackburn (Augusta).
Syrus was a fighter from the very beginning He had endured several open heart surgeries and procedures during his previous few weeks of life. Although he was only here for a short time, he was deeply loved. His memory will forever be embedded in our hearts.
We would like to give special thanks to Children’s Hospital in Morgantown, to the doctors, nurses and staff for their life saving efforts, kindness, compassion and exceptional care.
Funeral services will be private.
Funeral services are under the direction of McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
