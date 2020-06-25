Alice Marie (Dean) Rinker, 81, of Romney passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Hampshire Center in Romney.
Born March 18, 1939 in Romney, she was the daughter of the late James Howard Dean and Retha Jane Cox. Besides her parents, Alice is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, David Arnold Rinker (d. November 17, 2018) and 2 brothers, Jennings Dean and Roscoe Dean.
Alice is survived by her son, Jamey Rinker and wife Penny of Romney; her brother, Jerry Dean of Romney; and by her sister, Janie Staggs and husband Jerry of Romney, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Alice graduated from Romney High School, Class of 1957. She married David in 1960 and Jamey was born in 1962. Many may remember Alice from working at the Big-T and later at The Bank of Romney, which she retired from. She was a great homemaker and loved to watch her soaps. She enjoyed canning and freezing from the garden and was a member of the Romney Presbyterian Church. She will be missed by those who knew her.
Friends will be received on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 11 a.m. till noon at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will immediately follow at noon with Pastor Ron DiCiolla officiating. Interment will be at St. Lukes Cemetery, River Road, Romney.
Arrangement are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
