Gary E. "Butch" Bacorn, Jr., 55, of Meagan's Lane, Burlington, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at his residence.
Born on April 28, 1966, in Cumberland, Md., he was a son of Gary E. Bacorn, Sr. of Antioch, W.Va. and Nancy E. (Poland) Haggerty of Glasgow, Ky.; stepmother, Charlotte Bacorn of Antioch and stepfather, Ray Haggerty of Glasgow. He was preceded in death by a brother, Shawn P. Haggerty.
"Butch" as he was to family and friends, was a 1984 graduate of Keyser High School and was employed as a lineman with Potomac Edison-First Energy for 20 years. He also had worked with Asplundh Tree Trimming for 15 years previous. He was a member of the Headsville United Methodist Church, Lodge #662, Loyal Order of Moose, Keyser and the Mill Creek Country Club and Men's Golf Association. He was an avid trout fisherman, hunter, trapper and jack of all trades. He loved spending time in the Cranberry Glades Wilderness Area and was a member of the Howell's Run Hunting Club.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, is his wife of 35 years, Janet D. "Lorie" (Knott) Bacorn; his children, Zachary B. Bacorn and wife Taylor of Fountain, W.Va., Jacob W. Bacorn and girlfriend Heather Byram of Burlington and Lauren E. Paugh and husband Gary of Keyser; and 13 grandchildren, Rachel, Jenna, Rylee, Easton, Oaklynn, Vance and Noah Bacorn, Dylan, Bradley and Branson Watts and Kaitlyn and Brianna Link. Also surviving are 4 brothers, Robert Bacorn and wife Cindy of Hendersonville, Tenn., Todd Bacorn and wife Amanda of Scottsville, Ky., Keith Taylor and wife Martha of Romney and Kevin Taylor of Antioch; 2 sisters, Shauna Haggerty of Cumberland and Debbie Lutz and husband Marvin of Finzel, Md.; a large number of nieces and nephews and his "Band of Brothers," Rick Green, Nat Taylor, George Miller, Tim Shoemaker, Billy Shoemaker, Jake Corbin, Troy Corbin and William "B" Ludwick.
At Mr. Bacorn's request, there will be no visitation or services.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 97, Burlington, WV 26710.
The Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
