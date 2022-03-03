Ronda Susan Hipp, 50, of Fort Ashby, passed away suddenly, at home, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, after battling numerous health issues for several years.
Ronda is preceded in death by her husband, Donald “Hippy” Hipp; her paternal grandfather, R.B. Herron; and her maternal grandmother, Delphia Hartman.
She is survived by her father, Ronald D. Herron of Springfield; her mother, Linda S. Moore and husband Sid (Ronda's dad) of Romney; 2 brothers, Shaun Herron and wife Sarah of Fort Ashby and Joshua Moore of Romney; and her paternal grandmother, Opal Herron Free of Lost River, W.Va. Ronda is also survived by her niece, Calia Herron of Slanesville, and her nephew, Calyn Herron of Fort Ashby.
Ronda was born in Romney on Nov. 25, 1971. She graduated from Smithsburg High School in Smithsburg, Md., class of 1990. Ronda was a lover of music, and often said that music was her therapy. She enjoyed watching television and spending time with her friends, Larry Fleece, Clara Riggleman, and others at the Silver Tree Apartments where she lived.
Per Ronda’s wishes, she will be cremated and her brother Josh will spread her ashes in Adak, Alaska on Captain's Hill at a later date.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
