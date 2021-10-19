Ruby Maxine McDonald went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. She was 90 years old. She was born in Romney, on Nov. 7, 1930, to the late Hector and Mary Haines Keckley. Her loving husband Arlo proceeded her in death on Dec. 18, 2014.
Ruby and Arlo met in Romney where they started their family. They later moved to Waynesboro, Pa. where they raised their 7 children. She was a devoted Christian woman and was always involved in her churches as a Sunday School teacher, deacon’s wife and nursery worker. Ruby was an amazing cook and baker and loved gardening, birds and flowers. She enjoyed living in the mountains in Kirby, where her and Arlo built their dream retirement log cabin. Ruby had a gift of hospitality and it showed by how much she enjoyed entertaining her friends and family in her home.
Ruby was a loving mother of 7 children. Son, William “Bill” McDonald in Kirby; daughter, Carolyn Welch and husband Greg of Fort Myers, Fla.; daughter, Patricia “Trish” Stinson of Chambersburg, Pa.; son, Mark McDonald of Hagerstown, Md.; daughter, Karla Lehman of Romney; daughter. Karen Tsitos and husband John of Chantilly, Va. and son, Bryan McDonald and wife Kris of Mercersburg, Pa. Ruby had 4 granddaughters, 10 grandsons (2 deceased), 6 great-granddaughters and 8 great-grandsons.
The family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m. Officiating will be Brad Fout and Pastor Jed Metzler. Interment will be in the Ebenezer Cemetery in Romney.
Memorial contributions may be made the Kirby Assembly of God, 8900 Ford Hill Road, Rio, WV 26755 or Antrim Brethren in Christ Church, 24 Kauffman Road East, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
