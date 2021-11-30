Patricia Ann (Haines) Arnette, 72, of Hiram, Ga., passed away on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. She was born on March 28, 1949, in Winchester, Va. Patricia was a devout Christian who was a member of many churches over the years, the most special being Salem United Methodist Church where she grew up in Slanesville. A very talented seamstress, she loved making quilts and dolls. She was always taking photographs and making photo albums of her family.
She is survived by her husband, Horace Arnette; daughter, Julie Ann Mock; son, Horace Edward Arnette III; daughter, Penny Pruett; niece, Katrina Williams; brothers, Robert Haines and Ronald Haines; sister, Pamela (Haines) Bank; grandchildren, Sydney Arnette, Kaelyn Pruett, Cody Thurston, Saydie Arnette, Alix Thurston and Karrah Ann Pruett; and a host of beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Arnette was preceded in death by her parents, Norma (Moreland) Haines and Claude H. Haines; and brothers, Dennis Haines and William Haines, all of Hampshire County.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Salem United Methodist Cemetery Fund, 2470 Slanesville Pike, Points, WV 25437.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Clark Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, Nov. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. Interment will follow at a later date at Georgia National Cemetery.
The service will be streamed live on the Clark Funeral Home Facebook page at the time of the service. Please be aware there is a few minutes technical delay before it posts, but it will remain on the Facebook page for an indefinite period of time.
Clark Funeral Home in Hiram, GA, is honored to care for the family during this difficult time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.