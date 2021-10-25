Clyde Oliver “Joe” Nesmith, 97, of Yellow Spring, died on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Joe was born on Oct. 28, 1923, in Capon Springs, the son of the late Alston J. and Hyla LaFollette NeSmith. Joe was a veteran in the United States Army where he served as a military combat specialist in World War II. He enjoyed fox hunting, coon hunting and loved running his dogs.
He is preceded in death by 2 brothers, Donald R. and Russell A. Nesmith.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. in theHebron Cemetery near Yellow Spring. Military rights will be accorded by the United States Army.
Family will receive friends on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home, Wardensville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.