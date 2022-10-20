Wynnonna “Jeanette” (Ruckman) Richman, 85, of Winchester, Va., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at the home of her daughter with her daughter by her side.
Born on April 2, 1937, in Slanesville, she was the daughter of the late Woodrow Wendell Ruckman and Winifred Onile Hott Ruckman.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Glen Richman, whom she married on May 25, 1954; children, Dennis Richman, Beverly VanNess and Darren Richman, all of Winchester; brothers, Richard Ruckman of Oklahoma and William “Bill” Ruckman of Moorefield; sisters, Wanda Ely of Moorefield, Judy Kenney of Stephens City, Va. and Linda Smith of Cumberland, Md.; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Dale Arnold Richman; brothers, Wendell “Jack” Ruckman and Stanley Ruckman; sisters, Onile Kreiling and Patricia Hott.
All those who knew Jeanette know that her heart was pure and her love was unconditional. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at 1 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Carolyn Martin officiating. Interment will be in Tearcoat Cemetery, Augusta.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.