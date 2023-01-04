Ronald K. ‘Mannie’ Walker, Jr.

Ronald Kent “Mannie” Walker, Jr., 59, of Capon Bridge, died on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at EA Hawse Nursing & Rehab in Baker.
Mannie was born on Aug. 4, 1963, in Washington, D.C., the son of Mary C. White Walker of Capon Bridge, and the late Ronald K. Walker, Sr. Mannie worked as a dry wall finisher and enjoyed fishing, horse shoes/playing pool and the Dallas Cowboys. He enjoyed time with friends and being with his family.
Mannie is survived by 2 sons, Josh Garber (Jenny) of Stephens City, Va. and Brandon Walker of Martinsburg, W.Va.; a brother, Daniel Walker of Capon Bridge; 2 sisters, Donna Anderson (Darrell) of Winchester, Va. and Val Debbie Walker (Rodger) of Capon Bridge; 2 grandchildren, Brooklyn and Bryce.
A celebration and visitation of Mannie’s life will be held at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory between 3 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Inurnment will be at Mt. Olive Cemetary near Winchester, at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mannie to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
