Rodney B. ‘RB’ Henry

Rodney Blaine “RB” Henry, 64, of Inwood, W.Va., passed unexpectedly on Friday evening, Jan. 13, 2023, at his home.
RB was born on July 19, 1958, in Martinsburg, W.Va., the son of the late William E. “Sonny” Henry and Wanda Jean Wilson Henry. RB started working for George and John Miller as a motorcycle technician and recently retired after 43 years from the Miller Auto Group as the Vice President of Parts and Service. More recently, he remained working part-time for the Carter Myers Automotive Group in both Winchester and Martinsburg.
RB was a member of the Leetown Izaak Walton League of America, the Smoke Hole Hunt Club and an avid Dale Earnhardt fan. He enjoyed the outdoors including hunting, riding 4-wheelers, mowing his lawn but most of all, spending time with his family and friends.
RB married Robin Clise Henry on Oct. 15, 2005, in Las Vegas, Nev.
Surviving with his wife of 17 years is his daughter, Emily J. Carper (Dave) of Martinsburg; 2 stepsons, Lucas A. Giffin (Amanda) and Benjamin R. Giffin (Katy) all of Capon Bridge; his grandchildren, Camden Carper, Summer, Lily, Ally and Caroline Giffin; his stepmother, Barbara Henry of Falling Waters, W.Va.; and many extended family members and close friends.
The family will receive friends and family on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, from 3:45 (RB was always 15 minutes early) to 7 p.m. at the Winchester Church of God, 2080 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester, VA followed by a celebration of RB’s life at 7 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Kent Woodward. A private interment will be held in the Gerrardstown Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in RB’s memory to the Berkeley County Humane Society, 554 Charles Town Road, Martinsburg, WV 25405 or the Berkeley County Backpack Program, 300 Foxcroft Ave., Martinsburg, WV 25401.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
