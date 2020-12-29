Julian Brent Corbin, 77, of Arlington, Va., passed away on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Virginia Hospital Center, Arlington.

Born on December 9, 1943, in Hampshire Co., he was the son of the late Albert W. Corbin and Bertha E. Beatty Corbin Manning.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Joseph E. Corbin, Sr. and Roger K. Corbin; a sister, Joyce Patterson; half-brother, Roger Manning, Jr.; and a half-sister, Ione E. Manning.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Shingleton; a son, Ronald Corbin; stepsons, Don Folk and John Folk; a brother, Albert W. Corbin, Jr. of Hagerstown, Md.; a sister, Donna Wolford of Romney; a half-sister, Constance “Connie” Resinger (Ed) of Shippensburg, Pa.; and a half-brother, Randy Manning (Kathy) of Romney.

All arrangements are private and handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.

