George James Muth, Sr. (Jim), 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at his home in Lost River, W.Va.
Jim was born in Baltimore, Md., on Dec. 20, 1939.
Family and friends are invited to join in a celebration of Jim’s life on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 15773 Dover Road, Upperco, Md. Interment with Military Honors to follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 2800 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg, Md. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.