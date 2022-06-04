Patricia Livingston Oates, 75, of Augusta passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Born on Oct. 5, 1946, in Charles Town, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence Livingston Mahone and Elaine (Lancaster) Mahone.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Tricia Ann Lee.
She is survived by her husband, David R. Oates; 3 daughters, Amy Ranel (Leroy) of Dacula, Ga., Denise Hott (Eric) of Augusta and Jill Myers (Dale) of Augusta; her son-in-law, Jamie Lee; 12 grandchildren; and a sister, Donna Coulter of Charles Town.
Patricia, known to many as “Patsy,” was all about family. It started with her 51-year marriage to her husband, David, and extended to her 4 daughters and grandchildren. She could always be seen and heard in the stands cheering them on. She was the loudest and would probably say, “I can’t help it!”
Patsy also devoted countless hours to her church, Augusta United Methodist. She served as a lay speaker and was actively involved in the women’s group. Patsy was a sweet, funny, thoughtful and Christ-like woman. We can all hear her say, “It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m.Monday, June 6, at Covenant Baptist Church with Pastor Shirley Reed and Pastor Dale Myers officiating. Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Sunrise Summit.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m.Sunday at McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
