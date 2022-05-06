Chanel Resh Harper, 37, of Morgantown, formerly of Augusta, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, at her home.
Chanel was born on March 6, 1985, in Winchester, Va., the daughter of A. Dawn Straw and stepfather, Kim W. Straw and the late Tony B. Resh, Jr. She was a 2003 graduate of Hampshire High School. Chanel loved crafting, refurbishing, music, doing hair and hanging out with friends and family.
Surviving are her 2 sons, Mathew Gage Resh of Augusta and Balen Craig Harper of Martinsburg; 2 sisters, Toni Lewis of Augusta and Heather Resh (Andrew) of Bunker Hill, W.Va.; 2 brothers, Hunter J. Straw (Amanda) of Scherr, W.Va. and Jacob R. Straw (Tamara) of Romney; and a special friend, Gary Raymond. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Betty A. Aslanian.
A celebration of Chanel’s life will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 2 to 3 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hampshire County Animal Shelter, 155 Kerr Drive, Augusta, WV 26704.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.