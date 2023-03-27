Susan G. Curry

Susan Gail Curry, 76, passed away at her home in Mathiston, Miss., on March 22, 2023. Born Aug. 2, 1946, in Ames, Iowa, Susan was the daughter of the late William H. and Betty R. Curry of Romney. She graduated from Romney High School in 1964, and earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in history from West Virginia University. She worked toward her Doctorate and was a thesis shy of earning it. Susan taught history at Wood Junior College in Mathiston for almost 40 years, and then at Eastern Mississippi Communiy College. She was employed as a librarian at Mathiston Library at the time of her death.
Susan's passion was books, of which she had at least 10,000. She also collected owls in many forms and had at least 1,000 owls. She was a great storyteller who enjoyed telling stories and legends to her niece and nephews when they were young. Susan was a kind and generous person, believed in giving to others, and never said an unkind word about anyone.
Susan leaves her sisters, Nancy Cunningham of Augusta and Krista Curry of Inwood; brother, Thomas Curry and Carole of Phoenix; niece, Julie Luckey and Brian of Fairmont; nephews, Christopher Cunningham and Shobha of Houston and David Cunningham and Angela of Harpers Ferry; and great-nephews Aidan, Nicholas and Landon Cunningham, as well as Aunt Helen Ruth Curry of Williamsport, Md.; several cousins, and good friends Mary Reed, Jimmie Whitt, Imogene Brown of Mississippi, and Sandra Grych of Wisconsin.
Friends and relatives will be received at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 1 to 2 p.m. with services to follow at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Andrew Hamrick. Interment will be next to her parents at Ebenezer Cemetery in Romney. A memorial will be held at a later date in Mathiston, Mississippi. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to your local library or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
