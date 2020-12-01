Romney, WV (26757)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.