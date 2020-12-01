Cheryl Yvonne “Sherry” Cave, 63, of Capon Bridge, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at her home.
Sherry was born on December 3, 1956, in Beltsville, Md., a daughter of Mildred L. Madison Lane of Baker and the late Franklin Hall. She worked in the dietary department at the Winchester Medical Center, a member of the Faith Bible Baptist Church and caregiver for her grandson, Jared Larue. Sherry enjoyed her church, her strong faith in God, crocheting and being with her family
Sherry married Gregory M. Cave on April 22, 1984, in Romney.
Surviving with her mother and husband of 36 years is a son, Greg F. Cave of Winchester, Va.; 2 daughters, Bridgett E. Clayborn (James) of Capon Bridge and Jill C. White (Henry) of Romney; 2 brothers, David Hall of Frederick, Md. and John Lane, Jr. of Crofton, Md.; 2 sisters, Robin White of Stevensville, Md. and Darlene Hall of Los Angeles, Calif.; 12 grandchildren, Henry H. White, Jr. and Morgan Y. Cave whom she raised and 3 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by a sister, Cindy Stamp.
Funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Fred Cutlip. Interment will follow in the Capon Chapel Cemetery near Capon Bridge.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance and wear face coverings in order to comply with state COVID-19 regulations.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jared Larue Education Fund, 100 Oaks Drive, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.