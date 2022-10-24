Betty Fishel Twigg, 84, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Ray Twigg; infant granddaughter, Bonne; brother, Donald Fishel; and sister, Carol Bohrer.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra Bourne; grandchild, Stephanie Arnold (Derek); sisters, Eva Kay Cosner (Dale), Joyce Haines (Earl) and Pauline Bennett (Ronald); and brothers, Roger Fishel (Deana) and Jackie Fishel (Barbara).
The family will have a Memorial Service at a later date.
Arrangements are by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory, Roanoke, Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.