Donald Lee “Butch” Spaid, 73, of Capon Bridge, died on Sat., April 10, 2021, at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Fairfax, Va. All services are being privately held. Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
