Marvin Earl Hinkle, 69, of Stephens City, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at a local nursing home.
Marvin was born on Dec. 28, 1951. He served in the United States Air Force and had a great love for music.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Earl and Frances Jeanette Hinkle and his granddaughter, Kimberly.
Marvin married Patty Evans Hinkle on April 18, 1987 in Winchester, Va.
Surviving with his wife of 34 years is his children, Malissia Huff and Rebecca Dean; stepchildren, Frank Ritter, Jr., Joleen Haymaker and Katey Ritter; 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Marvin’s wishes are to be cremated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Stephens City Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 253, Stephens City, VA 22655.
