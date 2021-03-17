Kathy Diane Ludwick, 59, of Front Royal, Va., passed away in the comfort of her own home on Friday, March 12, 2021.
A Memorial service will be held for Kathy on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at New Life Christian Church, 2930 Middle Road, Winchester, VA 22602 with Pastor Larry Veach officiating.
Kathy was born on Aug. 30, 1961, to the late Harry and Nora Ludwick. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Dallas Ludwick, Agnes Baker, Shirley Nickelson, Thelma Ludwick, Alford Ludwick and Gary Ludwick.
Kathy was a member of the New Life Christian Church. She loved to travel and enjoyed taking cruises with her family.
Surviving Kathy is her son, Chad Ludwick of Front Royal, Va.; her siblings, Ruby Hott of Zanesville, OH, Nellie Evans of Stephens City, Va., Wilma Altland of Martinsburg, W.Va., Violet Davey of Bunker Hill, W.Va., Erma Kerns of Augusta, Delsie Foster of Winchester, Larry Ludwick of Paw Paw, W.Va., Gerald Ludwick of Capon Bridge, Glen Ludwick of Slanesville, and Karen Farris of Aiken, SC. She leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews, whom she truly loved and cherished.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.